Noble aims: Get set for Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Sony Entertainment Television is coming up with a new show titled Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. It is a compelling narrative of an inspirational character, Kavya, an IAS Officer whose ambition is to serve the nation and stand by the common man.
Television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan portrays the titular role, embodying the essence of a resolute and passionate woman who fearlessly makes difficult choices to stay true to her goals. She is joined by Mishkat Varma, who plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan, a genuine advocate of feminism, who crosses paths with Kavya at the Civil Service Academy. Anuj Sullere skillfully takes on the role of Shubham, Kavya’s fiancé. Despite his deep affection for Kavya and her aspiration to become an IAS officer, he asks her to choose between their relationship and career. When confronted with this challenge, Kavya is steadfast in her resolve to be an IAS officer and goes to the extent of breaking her engagement.
