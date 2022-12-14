Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi on December 12 took the legal route to react against fellow actress Jacqueline Fernandez for making defamatory statements against her. Jacqueline hails from foreign land and works predominantly in Bollywood just like Nora Fatehi. Names of both the actresses came up regarding a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Both Nora and Jaqueline were questioned by ED regarding the case. Now in the latest development, Nora has reportedly moved to a Delhi court against Jacqueline stating the intent to ‘destroy her career’. Nora has alleged defamation while mentioning the written statement of Jaqueline submitted to appellate tribunal PMLA which says the latter is falsely implicated by ED whereas celebs like Nora Fatehi who have been receiving gifts from alleged conman Sukesh has become a witness.—TMS