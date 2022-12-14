Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi on December 12 took the legal route to react against fellow actress Jacqueline Fernandez for making defamatory statements against her. Jacqueline hails from foreign land and works predominantly in Bollywood just like Nora Fatehi. Names of both the actresses came up regarding a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Both Nora and Jaqueline were questioned by ED regarding the case. Now in the latest development, Nora has reportedly moved to a Delhi court against Jacqueline stating the intent to ‘destroy her career’. Nora has alleged defamation while mentioning the written statement of Jaqueline submitted to appellate tribunal PMLA which says the latter is falsely implicated by ED whereas celebs like Nora Fatehi who have been receiving gifts from alleged conman Sukesh has become a witness.—TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...