Nora Fatehi to feature as a rapper in the film Be Happy

The makers of Be Happy on Thursday unveiled the first track of Sultana, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Mika Singh, along with a powerful rap by Nora Fatehi, who says it is the right move in her musical career.

About rapping and performing in the music video, Nora said, “This song is pure fire! After the success of my international single Snake, it’s the right move in my musical career to feature as a rapper on the new track Sultana.”

Nora loves pushing boundaries. “And getting to rap on this track was an incredibly exciting experience. It exudes fierce, confident energy — the kind that makes you want to be unapologetically you! The kind that makes you want to own your femininity while burning the dance floor. That’s exactly the vibe we brought to the music video as well.”

“With my initiative #DanceWithNora, I’ve always encouraged people to be confident and express themselves through dance.”

Sultana is composed by Harsh Upadhyay, with lyrics by Pranav Vatsa, Harsh Upadhyay and Sukriti Bhardwaj. Reflecting on the song, Sunidhi Chauhan shared that there are songs that make you tap your feet, and then there are songs that make you want to get up and dance like no one’s watching. “This one is definitely the latter! The moment I heard the track, I knew it had that perfect blend of attitude, groove and infectious energy. Recording it was an absolute blast,” she said.

Mika Singh tagged the track as a total banger. “The beats hit hard, the vocals bring insane power, and the energy is simply contagious. It’s got that perfect mix of desi swag and groove—one that makes you want to dance the moment it starts playing.”

Be Happy stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. Produced under the banner of Remo D’Souza Entertainment by Lizelle Remo D’Souza and directed by Remo D’Souza, Be Happy will stream on Prime Video on March 14.