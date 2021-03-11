Aryananda Babu takes Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal back to the 90s

Singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 will take viewers on a nostalgic ride this weekend. The show will be celebrating the golden era of the 90s with special guests Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal. While shooting, contestant Aryananda Babu sang Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. Moved by her performance, Udit Narayan remembered his itial struggling stage when he first saw Anuradha and Kumar Sanu sing the song Dil Hai ki Manta Nahi.
Udit said, “I don’t know if Anuradha ji remembers or not… I was struggling to become a singer and was really impressed by Anuradha ji’s singing. She just came in and the strength of her voice spoke for itself in the song. And when contestant Aryananda started singing the same song, I got the flashback of those glorious days.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs and serving and former police offi...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon
Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India
From Telangana Minister for Industries to Maharashtra Minist...