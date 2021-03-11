Aryananda Babu takes Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal back to the 90s

Singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 will take viewers on a nostalgic ride this weekend. The show will be celebrating the golden era of the 90s with special guests Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal. While shooting, contestant Aryananda Babu sang Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. Moved by her performance, Udit Narayan remembered his itial struggling stage when he first saw Anuradha and Kumar Sanu sing the song Dil Hai ki Manta Nahi.

Udit said, “I don’t know if Anuradha ji remembers or not… I was struggling to become a singer and was really impressed by Anuradha ji’s singing. She just came in and the strength of her voice spoke for itself in the song. And when contestant Aryananda started singing the same song, I got the flashback of those glorious days.”