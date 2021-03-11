Actor Manish Naggdev recently got engaged to her partner Malika Juneja. He discusses marriage, career, goals & more

What all shows have you done so far?

Pavitra Rishta, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Begusarai, Udaan and Madhubala. I have also done a popular short film titled The Gift and a music video Mai Tujhmain.

You recently got engaged to Malika. Tell us more about the special day…

I was so looking forward to this day. The engagement took place on June 8. Malika and I enjoyed every moment with each other. This time is precious. It was super-exciting, as after a very long-time family members and close friends met for our engagement.

Why did you opt for Goa as a place for engagement?

I love Goa. I have been there millions of times, so we wanted to spend an entire day with our closed ones on our big day. We booked a resort and had a great time with all our guests.

How did you meet Malika?

I met Malika through a common friend. She is brutally honest, caring and loving.

Getting married at 38, what do you have to say about it?

The moment you find your partner, get married! There is no right or wrong age to get married.

Do you feel being a public figure invites quick judgement?

Yes, I think it’s really difficult being a public figure. You have a lot of responsibilities and are easily judged, blamed and spoken about. Sometimes a normal incident turns into a controversy.

Fame has its price. What is your take on it?

It’s not easy to handle fame. You have to be on your toes every moment. There are people out there who like you, love you, admire you and get inspired by you.