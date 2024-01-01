'Not for comic relief': Shabir on his female avatar in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

What lies in store for the audiences in the upcoming track of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is bound to give them goosebumps, as fans of Shabir Ahluwalia will see their icon transform physically into a female avatar.
This bold transformation of Mohan's persona promises to flip the tale on its head!
Shabir says, "Many actors have cross-dressed at some point in their careers, but it has usually been for comic relief. In contrast, my character's transition into a female avatar will elevate the drama quotient and the intensity of a much-awaited highpoint in the plot. I've embraced it as a challenge, giving it my all. I have refrained in not caricaturising the look or mannerisms but playing it with subtlety and restraint. I hope I've done justice to the script, and the audience feels the impact of this gripping sequence."
