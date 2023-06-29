Not just a foot note

—IANS

The official trailer for Barbie begins with a now-iconic shot— actress Margot Robbie stepping out of her high-heel slippers to reveal her bare feet are still arched and it took the Hollywood star eight takes to ace that.

“The shot took eight takes. (Margot Robbie) had to hold onto a bar to keep her feet flexed,” according to a report. “I really don’t like it when someone else does my hands or feet in an insert shot,” Margot says.

Meanwhile, as fans await the release of the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, Airbnb has announced a real-life DreamHouse in Malibu that will be available for a complimentary stay, a report says. Fans can book two one-night stays for two guests on July 21 and 22, with the stay free as, according to Airbnb, Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse.