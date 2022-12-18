Katie Holmes, Bobby Wooten not together anymore

ANI

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of eight months, Bobby Wooten III, have reportedly called it quits. “Katie and Bobby broke up last week,” a source said.

The source added that Holmes is “no longer (talking) about him to her friends.” The former couple was first spotted together in New York’s central park locking lips in April, after which reports of them being together started doing the rounds. Holmes’ mother was also present there. The following month, while attending the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala, the Grammy-nominated artiste and Holmes made their red carpet debut as a pair.

A few weeks later, the First Daughter actress and the composer attended the Tribeca Film Festival while holding hands. Prior to May 2021, Holmes was dating Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. They spent eight months together as well. When they broke up, a source said the “single mom” felt that things were “going too fast” and that Suri Cruise, her 16-year-old daughter, “always comes first.”