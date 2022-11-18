Tamannaah Bhatia clears the air on marriage rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia has dismissed rumours of her marriage in the most unique way possible. She took to her social media handle to address the speculation about her impending marriage with a Mumbai-based businessman on Wednesday (November 16). On her Instagram Story, the actress transformed into a guy with a moustache and wrote, “Introducing my businessman husband #MarriageRumours #EveryoneScriptingMy Life” with a laughing emoji. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Certain countries back terrorism as part of their foreign policy, says PM Modi
Was addressing the third edition of ‘No Money for Terror’ in...
India’s first private rocket lifts off from ISRO spaceport
The 6-metre-tall launch vehicle Vikram-S is named after Vikr...
Bombay High Court grants bail to Anand Teltumbde arrested in Elgar Parishad case
The high court, however, stays its order for a week so that ...
Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president
The new president will be elected on December 5
Following an argument, Mumbai man 'pushes' girlfriend off building's water tank
Leaves her severely injured; held for attempt to murder