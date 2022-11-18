Tamannaah Bhatia clears the air on marriage rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia has dismissed rumours of her marriage in the most unique way possible. She took to her social media handle to address the speculation about her impending marriage with a Mumbai-based businessman on Wednesday (November 16). On her Instagram Story, the actress transformed into a guy with a moustache and wrote, “Introducing my businessman husband #MarriageRumours #EveryoneScriptingMy Life” with a laughing emoji. — TMS

