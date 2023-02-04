Sidharth Sagar dismisses rumours of quitting Kapil Sharma's show

The Kapil Sharma Show’ (TKSS) has its share of success as well as controversies. The latest one is a rumour that actor Sidharth Sagar, who essays several unique roles in TKSS, is going to quit. The reason is a demand for a fee hike by Sagar, which in turn was not fulfilled by the makers. However, the actor clarified that these reports were false.
Sagar wrote on Instagram, “I am not quitting TKSS. I speak to Kapil Sharma and the channel, and we are on good terms… News are made these days not read… #MakeNewsFakeNews.” Sagar plays roles like Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh’s mimic), and more. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV.
