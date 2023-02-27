Zeenat Aman denies reports of being in a relationship with Raj Kapoor

Zeenat Aman has been creating a lot of buzz ever since she made a debut on Instagram. Now at a recent event, the veteran actress spoke about how Dev Anand had assumed that she had a relationship with actor Raj Kapoor, but it was never true. The reference goes back to actor Dev Anand’s autobiography, Romancing With Life, published in 2007. In the book, Dev had confessed how he was in love with Zeenat Aman during the filming of the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. But Dev Anand never expressed it because he realised Raj Kapoor had grown close to her.

Glaring pay disparity In another post on Instagram, Zeenat Aman wrote, “… The industry has changed immensely…The roles available for women are clearly not just ornamental anymore. What hasn’t changed though is the gender pay gap. In my time I was lauded as the ‘highest paid female actor’, but the disparity in the pay cheque between my male co-stars and myself was so vast that it was laughable.” IANS

Zeenat Aman says, “Raj had signed me for Satyam Shivam Sundaram and I went there as his about-to-be heroine. I never had an inter-personal relationship with him, not before that and never after that. It was always a director-actor relation between us. He was passionate about his work and I was passionate about his work. With all due respect, ek kahani banane me, hindsight se kuch interesting banane ke liye kuch jumle daal dete hain (sometimes, some phrases are added to make a narrative or a story interesting).”

Zeenat Aman clarified Dev Anand assumed that and might have tweaked a few things in his autobiography about her and Raj Kapoor. —TMS