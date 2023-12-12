Not worth it: Chris Rock refuses to host Golden Globes 2024

IANS

Chris Rock, among many other celebrities, has denied hosting the grand event of Golden Globes 2024. The show organisers are struggling to find a host for its 81st edition that is set to be held next month in January.

Several A-list actors turned down offers to host the ceremony. Two-time Oscar host Chris Rock is allegedly among those. Rock last attended an award show in 2022, when he was slapped by Will Smith while presenting an award at the Oscars.

Ali Wong is reportedly another actress who has also turned down the offer to host the event. Besides those two names, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, who co-host the podcast SmartLess, were reportedly invited to host the show together, but they have passed on the offer. Meanwhile, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who co-hosted the Globes four times, had previously said they were done with the gig.

On why a number of celebrities are reluctant to take the job, a celebrity publicist said, “It’s a thankless job.” Another top publicist said, “It’s not worth it. There are a lot of politics. It’s not easy and it’s not fun anymore.” The Golden Globes will air on January 7, 2024.