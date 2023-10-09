Not yet!: Ram Charan not doing any Bollywood movies as of now

Telugu star Ram Charan is currently in Mumbai to visit the Ayyappa temple. This sparked rumours that he might be part of a Bollywood project with director Rajkumar Hirani. However, a source close to him revealed that the RRR actor currently had no plans for Bollywood and was busy with other projects.
