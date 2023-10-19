Noted Malayalam actor Kundara Johny dies at 71

IANS

Noted Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passed away after suffering a heart attack at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The 71-year-old actor, who made a mark in the film industry as a villain, complained of uneasiness at his home on Tuesday night and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at Kollam, his hometown, the sources said. Born as Johny Joseph, he was popularly known as Kundara Johnny as he hailed from Kundara in Kollam district.

Johny, who acted in over a 100 films, made his debut in 1979 and was an integral part of the film industry. Films that earned him critical acclaim for him include Kireedam, Chenkol, August 15, Spadikam, Aaram Thampuran and Dada Sahib.