Abhinav Sharma, seen before Mismatched, Campus Diaries and Hello Mini, talks about his journey in the industry so far

What made you take up acting as a career?

I was inclined towards acting right from my school and college days. After I took a decision to pursue acting, my father was the first one who told me that I should study acting. So, I went to Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York.

Hailing from Delhi, how do you find Mumbai as a city?

When I first came to Mumbai with my parents, I was in awe of the place. Right from Marine Drive to the overall ambience, it was a different experience. Mumbai is a city which takes a lot from you, but it also gives back.

How were your initial struggling days?

I am a person who would never glorify struggle. I believe every person has to undergo a different set of struggles. Even now my parents have the patience to support me. I feel that’s a luxury.

How was the feedback for your recent show Mismatched Season 2?

It was amazing as the audience was eagerly waiting for the second season. The series has been trending since the time it has started streaming. I am very happy.

What’s your take on the rise of OTT platforms in the country?

Before Mismatched I have done The Office, Hello Mini, Campus Diaries on OTT and had some great experiences. I feel just because something has come up doesn’t mean it will replace theatre or films. But, it’s a great platform.

When will you starting shooting for the show Campus Diaries 2?

Probably next year. The story has been written already. I can’t wait to start shooting for the second season. The show is about college days, which gives you a lifetime worth of memories.

Children’s Day is around the corner. Can you share one fond childhood memory?

I remember going to my nani’s house during holidays and singing along with one of her karaoke systems. One of my favourite songs was Dil from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pardes, which I used to sing often.

How do you keep fit?

I always enjoy working out. It’s a kind of a therapy for me. I am also someone who is a big foodie, but I exercise regularly.

Any tips for newcomers?

Please put in your hundred per cent effort. Do not lose courage, nothing comes easy in life.