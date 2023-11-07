Now, dance to her tune!

What adds to the charm of this season of Sony Entertainment Television show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a celebrity dance reality show, is the addition of celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, as one of the judges.

Farah’s credentials in the world of dance and choreography are undisputable, having worked with top Bollywood stars and directed iconic dance sequences. Her presence on the judging panel not only adds immense experience and expertise, but also a refreshing energy that will resonate with the stars on the dance floor and with viewers.

As Farah puts it, “Joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa again as a judge is as exciting for me as it was when the very first season began! This show has a special place in my heart, and I have vivid memories of its earlier seasons. It’s a show that not only elevates the level of dance but also turns non-dancers into dancers. The journey of celebrities who every week surprises us is what makes this show so endearing to me. As a choreographer, I’ve always believed that one should dance from one’s heart. I’m looking forward to witnessing the fusion of different dance forms, the raw passion of the celebrity lineup and the transformative power of dance. My goal as a judge is to encourage, nurture, and guide our stars on their journey while sharing my own experiences and insights.”