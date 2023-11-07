Now, dance to her tune!

What adds to the charm of this season of Sony Entertainment Television show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a celebrity dance reality show, is the addition of celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, as one of the judges.
Farah’s credentials in the world of dance and choreography are undisputable, having worked with top Bollywood stars and directed iconic dance sequences. Her presence on the judging panel not only adds immense experience and expertise, but also a refreshing energy that will resonate with the stars on the dance floor and with viewers.
As Farah puts it, “Joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa again as a judge is as exciting for me as it was when the very first season began! This show has a special place in my heart, and I have vivid memories of its earlier seasons. It’s a show that not only elevates the level of dance but also turns non-dancers into dancers. The journey of celebrities who every week surprises us is what makes this show so endearing to me. As a choreographer, I’ve always believed that one should dance from one’s heart. I’m looking forward to witnessing the fusion of different dance forms, the raw passion of the celebrity lineup and the transformative power of dance. My goal as a judge is to encourage, nurture, and guide our stars on their journey while sharing my own experiences and insights.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Voting begins in first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; CRPF commando injured in blast
A CRPF commando is injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxa...
Nearly 33 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Mizoram assembly polls
Technical glitches in EVM are reported from a polling statio...
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources
The accused -- 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh -- has been booked...
AFT upholds dismissal and life imprisonment to soldier court-martialled for shooting dead his colleague while on duty
The incident had taken place in December 2012 in an infantry...