NTR Jr’s gift

ANI

In a New Year special, the makers of the highly anticipated film Devara, starring NTR Jr, shared an intense and fierce look of the actor. The release date of the first glimpse of the film was also announced.

Taking to Instagram, NTR Jr wished fans on New Year by treating them with his look from the film.

In the poster, NTR Jr can be seen standing on a boat in the middle of a sea. Sporting a shirt with black pants, the actor carried an intense look on his face. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th.” The first glimpse of Devara will be released on January 8.

The film is helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Devara will be released in two parts.

The first part of the film will be released on April 5. The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram