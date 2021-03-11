Nupur Alankar bids adieu to showbiz, takes sanyaas

Nupur Alankar, who has been in the entertainment industry for almost 27 years, has quit acting and renounced all worldly desires. The actress has been a part of over 150 TV shows such as Shaktimaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan and films like Raja Ji, Saawariya and Sonali Cable to name a few.
Nupur says, “I took sanyaas in February. I am busy doing pilgrimages and have involved myself in helping those in need. I have always been inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before I devoted myself completely to it.” The actress has left Mumbai for good and is now on her way to the Himalayas. She said being in the Himalayas will uplift her spiritual journey.
