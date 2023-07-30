Nushrratt Bharuccha unveils intriguing teaser of Akelli

Finally, the makers of Akelli, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, on Friday unveiled the intriguing teaser. Taking to Instagram, Dashami Production treated fans with the teaser video along with a caption, “Survival is her battle. She is coming this August 18.”
The first glimpse of the film gives us an insight into the thrilling ride the audience will experience on its release. Starring Nushrratt as the main lead, Akelli is a soul-stirring tale of a girl who falls into the trap of a dangerous world, owing to her circumstances and her eventual struggle to escape. Akelli is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who will debut as director with this film.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
10 cops injured as protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra’s Nashik
Thousands of young men take part in protest march
ISRO successfully places seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15