Nushrratt Bharuccha unveils intriguing teaser of Akelli

ANI

Finally, the makers of Akelli, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, on Friday unveiled the intriguing teaser. Taking to Instagram, Dashami Production treated fans with the teaser video along with a caption, “Survival is her battle. She is coming this August 18.”

The first glimpse of the film gives us an insight into the thrilling ride the audience will experience on its release. Starring Nushrratt as the main lead, Akelli is a soul-stirring tale of a girl who falls into the trap of a dangerous world, owing to her circumstances and her eventual struggle to escape. Akelli is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who will debut as director with this film.

