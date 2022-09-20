Ode to friendship

Weeks after breaking the internet with its first look, makers of Uunchai have now dropped the film’s second poster. Touted as 2022’s biggest ensemble film, Uunchai will bring to the screen eight of Indian cinema’s veteran stars together for the first time! These include Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. This ambitious film is helmed by ace director Sooraj R. Barjatya and is slated to release in November.

In Uunchai’s latest poster, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani can be seen resting against an inscribed rock, taking a break from a challenging trek in the Himalayas. The mighty Mount Everest marks its presence in this poster as well. The tagline — ‘Friendship was their only motivation’ — speaks for the visual! — TMS

