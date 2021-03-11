Priya Chauhan, Sahil Arora to play husband and wife in ‘Kalamanch’

Priya Chauhan, who has been seen in TV shows like Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani and Kya Hua Tera Vaada, and films like Satyamev Jayate and many more, has been paired opposite Sahil Arora in web series Kalamanch. Priya says, “I play the character of Kanika, a former television and film actress, who has had a glorious career in the past, and now runs an acting school with her husband Kunal. Driven by the idea that anyone can become an actor, Kanika plays an integral part in the lives of her students at Kalamanch.”

About how she landed the role, Priya adds, “I was approached by a friend and casting director to test for Kanika’s role while I was shooting for a commercial in Kashmir. The moment I read the audition scene, I was completely intrigued by her no-nonsense attitude. It was a simple scene between Kanika and one of her students, and the fearlessness of this character completely drew me towards it.”