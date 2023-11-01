 Here’s how celebs plan to celebrate Karwa Chauth, which marks the bond of love between a husband and wife : The Tribune India

  Here's how celebs plan to celebrate Karwa Chauth, which marks the bond of love between a husband and wife

Here’s how celebs plan to celebrate Karwa Chauth, which marks the bond of love between a husband and wife

Here’s how celebs plan to celebrate Karwa Chauth, which marks the bond of love between a husband and wife

Aditi Bhagat



Mona

A day that begins right before the crack of dawn — with sargi, dolling up for the evening puja and completing it with the moon making its special appearance, leading to feasting — Karwa Chauth, the North Indian ritual made popular by Karan Johar on screen, is here again! A day to celebrate the marital bond, coupled with some mehendi, bangles and bindi, here are celebs sharing what they enjoy the most.

Sheeba Akashdeep

Beautiful tradition

Karwa Chauth is a beautiful tradition. Every year, I get sargi from my mother-in-law. I put together a new outfit. Over the years, things have slightly changed, as now men also fast for their wives. This adaptability is the beauty of tradition. I get thirsty, more than hungry, over the day. Harbhajan keeps a close watch for the precious moon to make an appearance for me to complete the fast. It’s important to have a supportive spouse on the special day, and life. — Geeta Basra, actress

Abhishek Malik with Suhani Chaudhary

Love and devotion

Every year, my wife observes Karwa Chauth fast for my long life. I make sure to come home on time and spend time with her. It is a beautiful expression of love and devotion between partners. She is a stabilising force in my life. It’s an opportunity to cherish our bond, and I’m looking forward to making this day special for her. — Arjun Bijlani, Actor

Manit Joura with Andria

Colourful celebration

Usually on Karwa Chauth, I have a mehendi party with all my friends. It is a big deal for all of us — we make sure to dress up like brides. It’s fun and celebratory. It’s very colourful. Since I am shooting this year on Karwa Chauth, my husband will come to the sets to perform the rituals with me, so looking forward to it. — Sheeba Akashdeep, Actress

Arjun Bijlan with Neha Swami

Day to remember

Recently, I got married to my long-time girlfriend Andria, and I intend to keep a fast for her. I have asked for an early pack-up on Karwa Chauth. I will accompany my wife for sargi, which my mother has sent for her from Delhi. We both will get dressed in traditional attire, go to the terrace and perform the rituals when the moon comes out. I’m eagerly anticipating this Karwa Chauth to strengthen our bond and make it a day to remember. — Manit Joura, Actor

Geeta Basra

Equal contribution

Karwa Chauth has traditionally been portrayed as a festival where a woman prays for her husband’s long life, but, I believe, that a relationship is better when both the partners make equal contribution. So, if my wife is fasting for me, I will do the same for her. I belong to a Punjabi family, so sargi is an important part of the day. I will wake up early to help my wife with the rituals and follow the same. — Abhishek Malik, actor

Reel celebration

Even though I have never witnessed Karwa Chauth at home, I am excited because we are going to shoot a Karwa Chauth scene for our show Udaariyaan. In this special reel-life celebration, I will be fasting for my onscreen husband. This festival holds a special significance in our culture, and I am excited that the audience, which has loved this show, will get to see this time-honoured tradition on television. — Aditi Bhagat, Actress

Rajveer Singh

Special feeling

Karwa Chauth, a celebration of love and togetherness for married couples, has an extra-special place in my heart. My wife and I are fasting for each other. I plan to get home early to catch a sight of the moon in the evening sky. We will pray for each other’s well-being and wrap the day with a sumptuous dinner. — Rajveer Singh, actor

