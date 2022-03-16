Samir Soni uncovers the two faces of his 'Anamika' character

Popular film and TV actor Samir Soni is seen playing the role of a business tycoon Sameer Oberoi in Sunny Leone-starrer Anamika. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the eight-episode series also features Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh and Ayaz Khan in prominent roles.
Sameer Oberoi’s relationship with Anamika (Sunny Leone) in the web series has a lot of variation—from being madly in love with her and later being chased by Agent M a.k.a. Anamika.
Commenting on his role in Anamika, Samir says: “My character required me to draw a delicate balance between charming and being violent.Bringing out these extreme emotions in the same character is what attracted me to this role. I am really looking forward to the audience’s reaction to my character,” he adds.’Anamika’ streams on MX Player. — IANS
