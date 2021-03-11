Pratik Sehajpal and Sandeepa Dhar come together for romantic single Dua Karo

Ever since the teaser of single Dua Karo was out, it has left audiences wanting for more. The wait is finally over as the much-awaited music video was released on April 25.

The romantic track featured Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehajpal along with Sandeepa Dhar. The story is based on unrequited love and the inevitable heartache, but then life never ceases to amaze us and it always helps us to move on.

Says Pratik Sehajpal, “It was a delight to work with Sandeepa and I hope we both did justice to the beautiful video. I consider myself a romantic person and perhaps that’s why the vibe of the song has definitely brought back the romantic side of me.”

Sandeepa adds, “When the director Anshul narrated the story, I instantly connected with the song and fell in love with the music. I have been quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to me. It was a great opportunity for me musically and I’m excited that it’s finally out. I had so much fun working together with Pratik and I hope our hard work pays off and audiences shower all the love on this song.”