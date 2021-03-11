Vatsal Sheth talks about music video Kuch Tumhara Kuch Hamara

You made Bollywood debut with Baba Films’ Taarzan: The Wonder Car. How does it feel to reunite with the banner for its first music video?

It’s an emotional experience. I had started my film journey with them and now Baba Films has launched its music label Baba Beats. Kuch Tumhara Kuch Hamara is the first song under the label. Coming back to them has only strengthened this association.

Considering it’s a new music label, was there any second thought on taking up the project?

Though Baba Beats is a new label but the entire team is exceptionally professional. Nikhil G Tanwani and his team know their job very well.

How will you define the title, Kuch Tumhara Kuch Hamara?

It’s an interesting title, which signifies many things like love, friendship and sacrifice.

How was it working with your better half, Ishita Dutta?

It’s a pleasure working with Ishita. She is an excellent actor and there is a certain level of comfort I share with her. We had a small intimate wedding ceremony and through this song we have relived those moments.

Music videos are back like it used to be in the 90s. How does it feel?

When I was doing Just Mohabbat, I did a music video for the show called Only Mohabbat. During the lockdown, Ishita and I shot a music video at home. Music videos are actually a great platform for artistes to showcase their talent.

More than two decades in the industry, how has been the journey?

Everyone’s journey goes up and down in two decades and mine is no exception. But when I look back, I must say I am very proud of all the work I have done.

What is ‘us time’ for you and Ishita?

If we are at home, we love to spend time with each other. And we just love to travel. Recently for my birthday, we went to the Maldives. Ishita’s birthday is coming, so we are planning a getaway.

Who do you look up to as your idol/mentor?

Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. With Ajay sir I share a personal relation too. Interestingly, in my debut film Taarzan: The Wonder Car and Ishita’s debut film Drishyam, Ajay sir has played the father’s role.

What is your role in Adipurush?

I am playing the character of Meghnath. I am not allowed to talk about it. But my fans and audience will be amazed to see me in the film.