Of maternal instinct

Yashashri Masurkar, portraying Bela in Sony Entertainment Television’s Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, talks about her deep connection with the role. She says, “I feel there’s an inbuilt emotion of motherhood in every woman. There’s no need to study or seek inspiration, especially with kids like Nancy and Maahi. Their innocence and love are so pure that no effort is required. I vividly remember a scene with Arya where I had to cry; her delivery was so innocent that I didn’t need glycerin. I started crying naturally.”

She added, “We don’t just have three kids on sets. Everyone is a kid here. Even Manav Gohil is like a mischievous boy on sets. But he’s also so grounded and mature, creating a comfortable camaraderie both on and off screen. My character Bela is incredibly giving and forgiving — qualities I wish to embody. Despite having her own daughter, she loves another child, which is easier said than done. As she gets to know about Arya’s parental situation, her maternal instinct kicks in, and she wholeheartedly cares for her.”