Vikkas Manaktala's wife Guunjan takes down Shiv Thakare' tweet

Vikkas Manaktala was recently eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss 16 and was in news for a recent remark on lower castes, which landed him in controversy.

He had entered the show a week ago but couldn’t last although he was liked by many for his attitude. While inside Bigg Boss house, Vikkas had a strong game, his wife Guunjan Walia was a pillar of support outside the house.

Guunjan had tweeted about Shiv Thakare wearing Vikkas’ clothes. She has now issued a clarification on the same and has also taken down the tweet.

The actress had claimed that Shiv stole her husband’s clothes and wore them while Vikkas was eliminated thinking he won’t get caught. And now, she has got the suit back from the Bigg Boss team. She said, “I never meant to belittle anyone. I understand that it has hurt many people and hence I am taking the tweet down. Love & Light,”