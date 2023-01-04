Vikkas Manaktala's wife Guunjan takes down Shiv Thakare' tweet

Vikkas Manaktala was recently eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss 16 and was in news for a recent remark on lower castes, which landed him in controversy.
He had entered the show a week ago but couldn’t last although he was liked by many for his attitude. While inside Bigg Boss house, Vikkas had a strong game, his wife Guunjan Walia was a pillar of support outside the house.
Guunjan had tweeted about Shiv Thakare wearing Vikkas’ clothes. She has now issued a clarification on the same and has also taken down the tweet.
The actress had claimed that Shiv stole her husband’s clothes and wore them while Vikkas was eliminated thinking he won’t get caught. And now, she has got the suit back from the Bigg Boss team. She said, “I never meant to belittle anyone. I understand that it has hurt many people and hence I am taking the tweet down. Love & Light,”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...