Of twists and turns

Aabha Paul, who has been part of films such as Kamasutra 3D and series like Gandii Baat, will now be seen in the web series Honeymoon Suite 911. She is now looking forward to how the audience would react to the story.

“I was drawn to the unique, intriguing storyline and the complex, well-rounded characters of the web series. In this web series, I portray the character of a business head. I relate to my character because we are both strong and independent. However, I’ve never run a resort, so that aspect of the character provided a new learning experience for me,” she says.

She adds, “So what sets this web series apart is that each episode brings a new twist. Compared to previous ones, this series strives to show something new each time. There’s also a lot of attention on character development. Each character is unique.”

Talking about her future plans, she says, “My goal is to continue exploring challenging roles that push my boundaries as an actress. I also aim to use my influence to inspire and make a positive impact on my followers. My career journey began with a breakthrough role in Gandii Baat on ALT Balaji, an experience I will never forget. Following this, I landed a pivotal role in Mastram which truly established my identity in the industry. However, there’s still a lot to achieve, because, as they say, the show must go on. The best is yet to come.”

Honeymoon Suite 911 is inspired by true events.