Of women and relationships: Bhumika Dube in novella Aye Ladki

Krishna Sobti’s writing is not just unique but also has the ability to probe the female psyche. Now, Zee Theater’s presentation of her novella Aye Ladki, explores the complicated relationship between two women from different generations. Actor Bhumika Dube, who stars in the teleplay, says, “This story depicts how complex a mother-daughter relationship can be.” Aye Ladki revolves around a bedridden old woman reliving her youth, marriage, pregnancy, joys and sorrows while she is being cared for by her devoted daughter. Her manner is often hurtful and she addresses her daughter as Aye Ladki but the bond between the two remains unbroken despite the challenges.

Bhumika adds, “What I found to be most interesting in this story is that the writer does not sugarcoat the parent child relationship and shows how tough things can be when the roles are reversed, and a daughter has to become the mother of her mother. Our director Rasika Agashe knew the character graph of both women so well and helped outline their strengths and vulnerabilities with great clarity.” It will air on November 21 on Tata Play Theatre.