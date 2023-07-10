 Off to the moon! : The Tribune India

Off to the moon!

The launch of Chandrayaan 3 is scheduled for July 13. Here’s what celebs think of the mission

Off to the moon!

Madalsa Sharma



Looking forward
Sudhanshu Pandey

I am very happy that they have turned things around really fast. Unfortunately, during the last mission, the vehicle crashed. There was a lot of excitement at first, but later I saw disappointment on the faces of ISRO’s heads. However, this time, I am very sure it’s going to be successful, given all the planning and preparation that have been done. I am proud of our scientists at ISRO and look forward to the launch this time around.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Proud Indian
Romiit Raaj

I am very excited. Last year, I was awake to see Chandrayaan 2 launch. The Chandrayaan-3 mission will explore the far side of the moon and attempt to soft-land on the lunar surface. ISRO has learnt from the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which crash-landed on the moon. As a proud Indian, I pray and wish for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

Romiit Raaj

Family affair
Sheeba Akashdeep

I absolutely adore space missions. My kids and husband love it too. I am so proud of India’s space research and successful missions. ISRO has put India on the world map of space missions.

Sheeba Akashdeep

Hooked on space
Pawan Chopra

As kids, we watched Star Trek, and it got us hooked on the mysteries of space. And then, when Rakesh Sharma went into space, I remember going to the Russian Cultural Centre in Delhi to see the Soyuz in which he travelled. I keep myself updated on all space activities around the world. There are so many mysteries up there. It will be a huge step to put Chandrayan in moon territory. I wish it all success.

Pawan Chopra

Hope and joy
Madalsa Sharma

I have been interested in space and related research. I’m looking forward to the Chandrayaan 3 launch. I saw the launch of Chandrayaan 2 with excitement. However, the landing failed in the final stage. The Vikram lander crash-landed on the moon’s surface. ISRO concluded that a software glitch was the cause of the failure. Many changes for the better have been made in Chandrayaan 3. Waiting for July 13 with hope, joy, and anticipation.

Going big
Raghav Kansal

I think ISRO is really going big. If they are to achieve all three objectives of the project stated, I am quite proud of them.

Raghav Kansal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

3
Diaspora

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate in Toronto countering pro-Khalistani protesters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Traffic Police issue list of roads to be avoided due to waterlogging, MC says teams on job to clear areas

6
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

7
Himachal

Heavy rains lead to massive increase in water inflow at major dams, but situation under control

8
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

9
Punjab

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

10
Chandigarh

Rain alert: Holiday in Mohali schools on July 10

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit ever, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40 years record

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

9 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-relat...

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army columns

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army columns

Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...

Water level in Ghaggar, Satluj begins to recede

Water level in Ghaggar, Satluj begins to recede

The early morning reading of water level in the Ghaggar at B...

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

The general public is advised not to venture into water bodi...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Schools in Gurugram, Delhi closed today

School wall collapses

Yamuna to breach danger mark tomorrow

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects

Fatehgarh Sahib girl named editor of Norway magazine