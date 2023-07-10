Off to the moon!

Looking forward

I am very happy that they have turned things around really fast. Unfortunately, during the last mission, the vehicle crashed. There was a lot of excitement at first, but later I saw disappointment on the faces of ISRO’s heads. However, this time, I am very sure it’s going to be successful, given all the planning and preparation that have been done. I am proud of our scientists at ISRO and look forward to the launch this time around.

Proud Indian

I am very excited. Last year, I was awake to see Chandrayaan 2 launch. The Chandrayaan-3 mission will explore the far side of the moon and attempt to soft-land on the lunar surface. ISRO has learnt from the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which crash-landed on the moon. As a proud Indian, I pray and wish for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

Family affair

I absolutely adore space missions. My kids and husband love it too. I am so proud of India’s space research and successful missions. ISRO has put India on the world map of space missions.

Hooked on space

As kids, we watched Star Trek, and it got us hooked on the mysteries of space. And then, when Rakesh Sharma went into space, I remember going to the Russian Cultural Centre in Delhi to see the Soyuz in which he travelled. I keep myself updated on all space activities around the world. There are so many mysteries up there. It will be a huge step to put Chandrayan in moon territory. I wish it all success.

Hope and joy

I have been interested in space and related research. I’m looking forward to the Chandrayaan 3 launch. I saw the launch of Chandrayaan 2 with excitement. However, the landing failed in the final stage. The Vikram lander crash-landed on the moon’s surface. ISRO concluded that a software glitch was the cause of the failure. Many changes for the better have been made in Chandrayaan 3. Waiting for July 13 with hope, joy, and anticipation.

Going big

Raghav Kansal

I think ISRO is really going big. If they are to achieve all three objectives of the project stated, I am quite proud of them.