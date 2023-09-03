IANS

Actress-singer Selena Gomez, who has previously romanced Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, said contrary to popular perception, she is ‘worth a try’. “I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. It really isn’t the same thing,” Gomez said. On her new song, Single Soon, Selena says she’s “a little bit high maintenance, but I’m worth a try.”

The singer said that she hadcertain standards and expectations of her partners. She shared: “The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me’ So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.” Selena wants her next boyfriend to be “cool.” She added: “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”