Boycott Thank God trends; netizens slam the film for hurting religious sentiments

Indra Kumar’s Thank God has been facing some legal hassles for its portrayal of Chitragupt played by Ajay Devgn. The film showcases the story of a common man, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who meets Chitragupt in his after life, after he meets with an accident.

As per Indian mythology, Chitragupt is a Hindu deity, who records the good and evil deeds of human beings. The film portrays Ajay Devgn as the modern-day Chitragupt. It is a social comedy that showcases him in a funny avatar. The film’s concept has not gone down well with audiences as a UP-based lawyer has filed a complaint against the makers of the film for hurting the religious sentiments as well as mocking Hindu religion.

On social media also #BoycottThankGodMovie is trending. A user wrote, “Lord Chitragupta is considered the God of Justice. Lord Chitragupta keeps a detailed account of one’s sins and virtues, and also performs the task of punishing or rewarding human beings according to their deeds. But Thank God movie is ridiculing Lord Chitragupta.”Another user tweeted, “No action is taken against the rampant parody of Hindu deities. Hindus feel that their tolerance level is being tested. What if Hindus take the law into their hands? The government should make a blasphemy law now.”