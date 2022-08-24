Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho, starring veterans Jaya Prada and Raj Babbar, promises to be a fun-filled ride. The cast and crew share notes…

Mona

Tuesday afternoon was like taking a trip back in time. Veteran film producer KC Bokadia made an appearance along with his long-time associates, stars Jaya Prada and Raj Babbar. Humble and humane, Bokadia turn by turn introduces each member of the cast, giving due regard to everyone who has become a part of his Punjabi film Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho. The stars used the platform to encourage the artistes and had a good word for everyone, right from 13-year-old actor Aarav Doda to director Nav Bajwa.

A horror story, a full-on entertainment family drama is what the team Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho promises. The cast includes Ihana Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Nav Bajwa, Sardar Sohi and Raj Dhaliwal, among others. The premise is an NRI family coming back to India to fulfil a wish of their elders to establish a charitable hospital, but the shareek (extended family) wouldn’t want any of it.

Veterans on a roll

Raj Babbar, who has many Punjabi films to his credit, is happy at another outing. “I play the bhoot and the plots move along the sewa that my character asks for. It’s a film about nek niyati versus bad niyati.”

In Jaya Prada, he finds his beautiful young heroine that he worked with back in the 80s.

“She is reverse aging,” he pays a compliment to a blushing Jaya, looking resplendent in a coral saree. “I have done films in seven languages. Bokadia ji is a magician; he fulfilled my wish to work in a Punjabi film. Our visit to Anandpur Sahib filled me with love and gratitude,” says Jaya, who play Raj Babbar’s wife in the film.

Ihana plays Raj Babbar’s niece. “It’s my first attempt at a horror film, playing a ghost and doing action was one challenging task.” While the rest of the cast called the Bokadia-directorial a master-class in filmmaking, the director indeed was in for a pleasant time, “We got such amazing support that one can only get in Punjab where people are gregarious and large-hearted.”

Bokadia, just like the lead protagonist of the film, vows to give the earnings from the film for charity in the name of Guru Gobind Singh ji. The film hits cinemas on August 26.

Political arena

Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada in town, so one wants to know about their political journey. “Just like in films, even in Parliament, we work together,” says Jaya. “I am with BJP and had the honour of being part of Rajya Sabha once, and Lok Sabha twice. I am so glad that from AP to UP, I got the same love from people, be it for films or in political arena,” she adds. “The world knows us as artistes first,” Raj Babbar quips.

Be true to your roots

Fifty years in the film industry and 60 films to his credit, KC Bokadia has continued making films in Hindi and other languages. About Hindi film industry not doing well, he rests the blame with the makers only. “We are dealing with the public, how can we ever offend the public?” he asks. “Hindi films should reflect Hindustani culture. I pick stories from my life, my family’s and my friends’ lives. Stories of bonding and revenge work here, if you bring stories from foreign soil, how can you find takers here? Films from South India are working for they are rooted in our culture,” says the producer director, who is coming up with the sequel of his 80s hit film Teri Meherbaniyan next!