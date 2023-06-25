Olivia Colman in talks to join Paddington 3

ANI

Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman is likely to join the cast of Paddington 3. Ben Whishaw has long voiced the titular bear, who in the past films was seen getting into adventures with the Brown family. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps but the movie will see Paddington travel from his home in London to his native home of ‘darkest Peru. Olivia’s character will run a retirement home for bears in Peru.

Paddington in Peru will be the feature debut of Dougal Wilson, the award-winning commercial and music video director. The shooting will take place in London and Peru.

StudioCanal will release Paddington in Peru in the U.K., France, Australia/New Zealand, Germany, Benelux, and Poland. Sony Pictures holds rights for the rest of the world, excluding Russia, China and Japan.