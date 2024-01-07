Olivia excited about six Grammy nominations

ANI

Olivia Rodrigo is ecstatic after being nominated for six Grammy Awards. At the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter said it was “such an honour”. “Yeah. So insane. It’s just such an honour and such a pleasure to be recognised by the music community in such an incredible way,” Rodrigo said. “I’m very grateful.” The star also said that seeing so many friends nominated is “half the fun.”

She added, “Honestly, sometimes that’s more exciting than you getting nominated. (You are) just so proud of everyone that you love.”

“Noah Kahan got nominated for best new artist, and we were so excited,” Rodrigo said. “I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So, it’s just a wonderful sharing of the love.”

The 66th Grammy Awards will be place on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.