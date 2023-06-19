Omung Kumar creates a divine universe for Colors' new mythological show 'Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav

Colors and Swastik Productions’ have joined forces for a mythological offering, Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav, depicting the universe’s first saga of love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The set designer Omung Kumar B. has created five sets (Indra Lok, Asur Lok, Daksh Darbar, Forest, and Kailash) to enliven the divine universe.

Says Omung, “Mirroring the mythical aesthetic, we created five unparalleled sets that resonate with the characters and the sentiments that they incite. Each set is about 120 feet high, which will later be amplified using VFX. Every set reflects the opulence of the world of Gods.”