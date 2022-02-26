Rishabh Chaturvedi from Amritsar impresses judges on India's Got Talent

Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show India’s Got Talent will see Bollywood’s Bhidu aka Jackie Shroff grace the Jackie Shroff Special episodes this weekend. When contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi from Amritsar sang the song O Rabba Koi To Bataye, the song from the 1991 movie Sangeet, he received a standing ovation from Jackie, followed by other judges. Jackie Shroff then said, “I wish you were there during my time. I wish you sing for my son Tiger and the kids of my friends. God has blessed you with an amazing voice, and you are such a talented and effortless singer.”

While in conversation about the late Dev Anand, Jackie fondly recollected how during his debut film, his masterji was very angry at him and he couldn’t perform the scene well. It is around this time that the late Dev Anand came to Jackie’s rescue and informed masterji that he was new in the entertainment business and would learn with time.”