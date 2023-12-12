On a melodious note

Mumbai-based singer Khushi Sadry, who has been singing since the age of five, is coming up with a single titled Tight Hug Sohneya. It is a superb Punjabi song with a beautiful music video, which shows a long-distance relationship, as the girl lives in America and her beloved in India.
Khushi has performed in over 900 live shows across the world. Apart from being a singer, she is also a fashion model who has also worked in many short films, including Showreel and Miss You. She has also worked in the Hollywood movie Dream of Consciousness.
Khushi has performed for the IIFA Awards and Radio Mirchi Awards as well. She even did opening performances for Salman Khan’s Da-Bang World Tour in cities like London, Atlanta and Delhi.
Tight Hug Sohneya is being released by Sky Digital India, a premium Punjabi music label, on their Mad4Music YouTube channel.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...