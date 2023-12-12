On a melodious note

Mumbai-based singer Khushi Sadry, who has been singing since the age of five, is coming up with a single titled Tight Hug Sohneya. It is a superb Punjabi song with a beautiful music video, which shows a long-distance relationship, as the girl lives in America and her beloved in India.

Khushi has performed in over 900 live shows across the world. Apart from being a singer, she is also a fashion model who has also worked in many short films, including Showreel and Miss You. She has also worked in the Hollywood movie Dream of Consciousness.

Khushi has performed for the IIFA Awards and Radio Mirchi Awards as well. She even did opening performances for Salman Khan’s Da-Bang World Tour in cities like London, Atlanta and Delhi.

Tight Hug Sohneya is being released by Sky Digital India, a premium Punjabi music label, on their Mad4Music YouTube channel.

#Mumbai #United States of America USA