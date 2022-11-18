'American Music Awards 2022' to air live on Lionsgate Play

The ‘2022 American Music Awards’ (AMA) are back. Award-winning actor, producer and musician Wayne Brady, as host, will take the center-stage to usher in music’s hottest night of the year. It will feature show-stopping performances and highlight music’s biggest names. Lionsgate Play will be taking the South-East Asian audience a step closer to the 2022 AMA as the official streaming partner of television’s most-awaited musical night.

Wayne Brady said, “I’m ecstatic and honoured to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all...The funny, the music and all the moves.”

Global superstars that span across generations and genres, including Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!NK, Tems, and Wizkid will be seen performing at the 2022 AMA. The awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on ABC and stream live on Lionsgate Play in India on November 21, 2022, (6:30 am IST to 9:30 am IST). The winners are chosen by the fans through voting.