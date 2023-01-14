Rajniesh Duggall's talks about reality shows

Rajneesh Duggall, who was last seen in TV show Sanjog, says he would love to do more reality TV shows, though he has already won Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past. He wants to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa next. On being asked if he is keen on doing Bigg Boss, Rajneesh says he is not made for a show like Bigg Boss.
He says, “I am a very private person, so the audience will not get any masaledar material from me.” The actor also gets candid about how working in films, TV and OTT are different. He adds, “I enjoy all the mediums. It was good working in a daily soap. I have done some limited episode shows too, but there is different pattern to shoot for a daily soap. I enjoy working for long hours on the show.”
