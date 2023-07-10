 On a roll : The Tribune India

On a roll

The Night Manager 2 emerges as the most watched series on Disney+ Hotstar

On a roll

The cast of The Night Manager 2



The Night Manager is a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel The Night Manager, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, and it features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome, among others.

Sandeep says, “The Night Manager is the fruit of our love and labour of over three years. I am grateful to witness the appreciation it has received among audiences and the industry. The entire crew and cast have worked extremely hard to fulfill the vision I have had for the show, and I am proud that it is the most watched series ever for Disney+Hotstar in such a short span.”

Anil Kapoor says, “I have thoroughly enjoyed exploring the character of Shelly Rungta and what he brings to the table with his aura and power. We have been receiving immense appreciation from the industry, friends, family, and fans.” Aditya Roy Kapur says, “The Night Manager has emerged as the most watched series on the platform, and it is a big moment of happiness for all of us. The team has worked extremely hard, and to see that the efforts have paid off feels incredible.”

