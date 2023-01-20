On a romantic note

Meet Bros’ label MB Music brings out the first song of 2023, titled Javaan Toofaan. The song was released on January 18 across digital platforms. It is in collaboration with the singer Ash King of Thumkeshwari (Bhediya) fame along with Khushboo Grewal of Pink Lips fame).

The song is composed by Meet Bros and Harshit Shrivastava and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Jay Tanna Sifar. The video features Nishant Malkhani and Yashita Singh.

Meet Bros said, “This is the first song of the year and we want to set the tone of the year with it. We are romantics at heart and at the same time giving evergreen and entertaining music is our responsibility toward our audiences. We have always encouraged new and upcoming talent, which is what we have done with this song. We hope the fans will love this song.”

Ash King added, “I am super excited about Javaan Toofaan. I have loved Meet Bros songs, so working with them was fun and satisfying. I loved the vibe of the song.”