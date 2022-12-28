Reena Kapoor to start the New Year on a spiritual note

Reena Kapoor stars in Star Bharat’s new serial Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se. She is playing a character of Bhavna, a widow. She feels the show has a unique concept and is relatable to many women out there.
The actress gets a candid on her New Year plans. She says, “I hope that this year comes to an end on a positive note, and I’m glad that by year’s end, new opportunities have presented themselves. I’ll probably be filming on the New Year eve. I am spiritual, so I’d want to begin the New Year with some spiritual pursuits. Regarding my New Year resolutions, I don’t only make them, but I also make sure they are carried out.”
