On an epic scale

At the ongoing D23 Expo in California, Disney+ Hotstar has announced a mega-project. The epic story of Mahabharata is going to be one of their most ambitious projects in association with Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment. At the event, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar, said, “We are going to make Mahabharata, which will be on a massive scale. The writing sessions have been very exciting.”— TMS