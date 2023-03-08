On an equal footing

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is #EmbraceEquity. Celebs talk about creating an inclusive world.

Celebrate & embrace

Neha Joshi

Women symbolise power and strength, but often encounter bias within their families, work space and other spheres. We must embrace and celebrate this on International Women’s Day. I wish for a world where differences are acknowledged, appreciated and celebrated.

Equality above all

Himani Shivpuri

The theme #EmbraceEquity is an excellent way to raise awareness about gender equality. We cannot have a free and equal society, until women enjoy equal rights as men. Gender equality should be embraced by all. Cheers to all women around the world!

Grand theme

Shubhangi Atre

Women are synonymous with power, strength and beauty, but society treats us as inferior to men. It breaks my heart to see a woman’s unequal status right from childhood, which gradually spreads across her professional and personal spheres. I am glad that this issue is being acknowledged internationally and is now a part of global discourse under this year’s International Women’s Day theme.

Changing times

Kamna Pathak

Indian society is changing a lot by accepting roles women play — as bread-winners in families, professionals, or independent thinkers. This year’s theme of #Embrace Equity is apt, and I feel people should create a society where both men and women are treated equally.

Proud daughter

Vidisha Srivastava

It feels amazing to celebrate Women’s Day when everyone wishes us, the feeling of being loved and respected is great. Since childhood, my mother has always treated my brother and me equally. My family has followed it for generations, and I feel very proud about it.

Education is power

Sapna Sikarwar

We know how to achieve our dreams, but in India and many developing countries, women are not where they need to be. The most significant thing for us is education, and the second is the support of our families. Let’s educate and empower those in need.