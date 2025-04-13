DT
On Baisakhi, renowned folk artiste Pammi Bai announces the World Bhangra League

Mona
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:50 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
This Baisakhi, folk legend Pammi Bai has an ambitious plan. On the lines of Indian Premiere League, Pro Kabaddi League and Hockey India League, he is announcing World Bhangra League. Introducing bhangra as a sport, the aim is to have the same format — making teams, auction of artistes and a world championship.

“The idea is to promote not just bhangra but to keep the youth away from drugs, earn money and help make Punjab prosperous again,” shared Pammi Bai, Punjabi folk singer and dancer. If back in time Baisakhi meant donning new clothes, starting the day at the gurdwara and going to fairs, indulging in pakodas and jalebis, in the last 25 years or so, his performances have been the mainstay of the celebrations.

This Baisakhi is significant as it takes Pammi Bai to Suna —the birthplace of Udham Sing, and also the place where Bhangra got a stage makeover post Partition. “We will start the day by paying tributes to the rich land and the legends of Bhangra—Manohar Deepak, Bhana Ram Sunami (dholi) and Mangal Singh Sunami (algoja vadak). We will then announce the League.” Post Partition, it was in Sunam that Bhangra was performed on stage for the first time. Pammi Bai informs, “Manohar Deepak, and instrumentalists Bhana Ram Sunami and Mangal Singh Sunami, not just performed at the first Republic Day parade but also accompanied the first Prime Minister of the India, Jawaharlal Nehru, as part of a cultural exchange programme to China.”

Pammi Bai fondly remembers the celebrations of the yore, breaking into, Toori tand sambh haadi vech wat ke/ Lambran te shahaan da hisaab katt ke/ Maarda damaame jatt mele aa gaya… For long Baisakhi meant farmers having harvested and sold the crops, and brought money back home for new clothes and celebrations at village fairs. He recalls how back in time, his village Jakhepal, near Sunam, had no halwai shop and village fairs were the only way to enjoy sweets.

This Baisakhi too, he will ensure he visits the gurdwara, launch the Bhangra League and savour sweets with fellow artistes! The singer, who did a Baisakhi album, Mela Baishakhi Da, earlier, will also launch a single titled Balle Balle DJ Mix. Pammi Bai hopes the youth values our rich culture; on his part, he is putting in honest efforts for close to 40 years!

