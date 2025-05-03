Zee TV’s Vasudha continues to strike a chord with viewers through its emotional narrative and strong characters. And amidst all this drama, the latest addition to the ensemble cast is the experienced actor Rajesh Jais, known for his compelling screen presence and nuanced performances.

Jais essays the role of Surya Singh Rathod, a character that brings emotional weight to the story. Jais shared, “Returning to television after nearly 13 years has been a deeply satisfying experience for me.”