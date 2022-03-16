Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah roped in for 'Sanaa'

National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria welcomes actors Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah to the cast of his next titled Sanaa. Sudhanshu says, “Shikha and Sohum are both brilliant actors. These parts were written for them and I can’t believe I get to welcome them into our ensemble. It’s just a dream come true for me.”
Talking about the project, Shikha Talsania says, “Sudhanshu is aware of the impact he wants to make with Sanaa. It’s wonderful to be part of a project that has been written with so much thought and sensitivity; I can’t wait to start shooting with Sudhanshu and his brilliant team.”
Sohum Shah adds, “As an actor I wait for scripts that have passion and thought behind them, and Sanaa was just bursting with it. I’m thrilled about this project.”
