On his birthday, Avitesh Shrivastava begins shooting for 'Sirf Ek Friday'

Aadesh Shrivastava had recently announced his debut in Bollywood with Sirf Ek Friday and is currently soaking in all the love that is coming his way. Now on his 25th birthday (February 24), Avitesh kick-started the shoot of the movie. Avitesh says, “This is my biggest birthday gift; ever grateful to my producers and my director for presenting this opportunity to me. What better than celebrating it on sets. My heart is filled with gratitude for this opportunity life has given me and I am raring to put in my best foot forward.”
The cast and crew started shooting for a dance sequence, along with actress Ishita Chauhan. The entire team was present for the mahurat shot. After the pack up, the team celebrated Avitesh’s birthday and the set was visited by the likes of Shaan, director Vishal Furia, Sharad Kelkar, Mimoh Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...