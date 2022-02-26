On his birthday, Avitesh Shrivastava begins shooting for 'Sirf Ek Friday'

Aadesh Shrivastava had recently announced his debut in Bollywood with Sirf Ek Friday and is currently soaking in all the love that is coming his way. Now on his 25th birthday (February 24), Avitesh kick-started the shoot of the movie. Avitesh says, “This is my biggest birthday gift; ever grateful to my producers and my director for presenting this opportunity to me. What better than celebrating it on sets. My heart is filled with gratitude for this opportunity life has given me and I am raring to put in my best foot forward.”

The cast and crew started shooting for a dance sequence, along with actress Ishita Chauhan. The entire team was present for the mahurat shot. After the pack up, the team celebrated Avitesh’s birthday and the set was visited by the likes of Shaan, director Vishal Furia, Sharad Kelkar, Mimoh Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty and others.