Vicky Kaushal reveals who is the engineer of his house

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared as a guest in the show, Case Toh Banta Hai, on Amazon miniTV. The actor faced some light-hearted roasting by a public prosecutor and defence lawyer Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma, respectively.

Vicky studied electrical engineering. In the episode, he was asked if he repairs home appliances to which he said that his younger brother Sunny Kaushal is more of an ‘engineer’ than him. Vicky said, “He repairs AC and everything else too.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.